NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF WILLIAM DEMAR HANSEN, also known as Bill Hansen, Deceased, Carbon County Seventh District Court, Probate No. 203700006

All persons having claims against the above estate are to take notice that Chayse Hansen has been appointed Administrator of the above named estate and creditors are required to present their claims to the undersigned or to the Clerk of the Court within three months after the date of the first publication of this notice or be forever barred.

Nick Sampinos, Attorney for Administrator

190 N. Carbon Avenue, Price, UT 84501

Tel: (435)637-9000

Published in the ETV Newspaper on February 12, 19 and 26, 2020.