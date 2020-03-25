NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF FRANK R. MAGLIOCCO, Deceased

Carbon County Seventh District Court, Probate No. 203700017

All persons having claims against the above estate are to take notice that Bambi M. Erramouspe has been appointed Personal Representative of the above named estate and creditors are required to present their claims to the undersigned or to the Clerk of the Court within three months after the date of the first publication of this notice or be forever barred.

Nick Sampinos

Attorney for Personal Representative

190 N. Carbon Avenue, Price, Utah 84501

Published in the ETV Newspaper on March 25, April 1 and April 8, 2020.