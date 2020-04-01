NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Seventh Judicial District Court, Carbon County, State of Utah

In the Matter of The Estate of Lyle S. Heinz also known as Lyle Heinz, Deceased

Case No. 203700013

Creditors of the estate are required to mail or deliver their claims in writing to Catherine Heinz Hanna, 850 East 7th North, Rexburg, ID 83440, who has been appointed by the court as the personal representative of the estate, or to the personal representative’s attorney, Michael R. Jensen, 90 West 100 North, Suite 3, Price, Utah 84501, or to the clerk of the above court, within three months after the date of first publication of this Notice or be forever barred.

Published in the ETV Newspaper on April 1, 8 and 15, 2020.