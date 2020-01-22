NOTICE TO THE CITIZENS OF EMERY COUNTY

There Exists One (3) Vacancies on the North Emery Water Users Board

Emery County is seeking individuals interested in serving on the North Emery Water Users Board of Directors.

Any citizen, living within North Emery Water Users boundaries interested in serving on this board may obtain a form on-line at emerycounty.com or at the Clerk/Auditor’s Office during regular business hours. The volunteer form will need to be returned to the Clerk/Auditor’s Office, PO Box 629, Castle Dale, Utah 84513 by Friday, January 31, 2020 by the close of business.

Published in the ETV Newspaper on January 22 and 29, 2020.