NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC

Carbon County Offices and the Utah Department of Motor Vehicles office located at 751 East 100 North, Suite 1500, Price, UT 84501 will be CLOSED Tuesday, December 24, 2019 and Wednesday, December 25, 2019 in observation of the Christmas Holiday.

Offices will reopen for regular business hours Thursday, December 26, 2019.

Carbon County Offices and the Utah Department of Motor Vehicles office will also be CLOSED Tuesday, December 31, 2019 and Wednesday, January 1, 2020 in observation of the New Year Holiday.

Offices will reopen for regular business hours Thursday, January 2, 2020.

Members of the public with business to conduct at one of the County or DMV Offices that are closed are asked to plan accordingly.

Happy Holidays and thank you for your support and consideration.

Larry Jensen, Casey Hopes & Tony Martines

The Carbon County Board of Commissioners

Published in the ETV Newspaper December 18 and 25, 2019.