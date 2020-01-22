NOTICE TO WATER USERS

The applications below were filed with the Division of Water Rights. These are informal proceedings per Rule 655-6-2. Protests concerning an application must be legibly written or typed, contain the name and mailing address of the protesting party, STATE THE APPLICATION NUMBER PROTESTED, CITE REASONS FOR THE PROTEST, and REQUEST A HEARING, if desired. Also, A $15 FEE MUST BE INCLUDED FOR EACH APPLICATION PROTESTED. Protests must be filed with the Division of Water Rights on or before Feb. 18, 2020 either electronically using the Division`s on-line Protest of Application form, by hand delivery to a Division office, or by mail at PO Box 146300, Salt Lake City, UT 84114-6300. Please visit waterrights.utah.gov or call (801)538-7240 for additional information.

CARBON COUNTY

CHANGE APPLICATIONS(S)

91-766 (a45338): Carbon Canal Company, State of Utah Division of Wildlife Resources propose(s) using 3.5 cfs from the Fish Creek & Price River (Fish Creek & Price River) for INSTREAM FLOW: In Stream Flow for Trout.

DUCHESNE COUNTY

CHANGE APPLICATIONS(S)

91-5258 (a45406): Joshua Dennis, Price River Water User`s Assn. propose(s) using 1 ac-ft. from groundwater and spring (13 miles NE of Helper) for DOMESTIC.

Boyd P. Clayton, P.E.

INTERIM STATE ENGINEER

Published in the ETV Newspaper on Jan. 22, 2020 and Jan. 29, 2020