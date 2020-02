Price River Water Users Assn has 2,121.20 shares of Scofield Reservoir water to lease for the 2020 irrigation season. Interested parties should submit bids to 375 S. Carbon Ave. A-10, Price, UT 84501. Bids will be accepted until March 12, 2020 at 4:00 pm. Successful lessees will be notified and payment is due by April 2, 2020.

Sarah Bradley

Price River Water Users Association

Published in the ETV Newspaper on February 12, 2020.