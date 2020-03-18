NOTICE TO WATER USERS

The applications below were filed with the Division of Water Rights. These are informal proceedings per Rule 655-6-2. Protests concerning an application must be legibly written or typed, contain the name and mailing address of the protesting party, STATE THE APPLICATION NUMBER PROTESTED, CITE REASONS FOR THE PROTEST, and REQUEST A HEARING, if desired. Also, A $15 FEE MUST BE INCLUDED FOR EACH APPLICATION PROTESTED. Protests must be filed with the Division of Water Rights on or before Apr. 14, 2020 either electronically using the Division`s on-line Protest of Application form, by hand delivery to a Division office, or by mail at PO Box 146300, Salt Lake City, UT 84114-6300. Please visit waterrights.utah.gov or call (801)538-7240 for additional information.

CARBON COUNTY

CHANGE APPLICATION(S)

91-5250 (a45547): DuVels LLC propose(s) using 0.091 cfs OR 16.5 ac-ft. from the Price River (Price) for IRRIGATION.

EMERY COUNTY

CHANGE APPLICATION(S)

93-2173 (a45535): Cottonwood Creek Consolidated Irrigation Company propose(s) using 6.953 cfs from the Cottonwood Creek Distribution Surface Sources (Castle Dale) for IRRIGATION; STOCKWATERING.

93-2187 (a45536): Cottonwood Creek Consolidated Irrigation Company propose(s) using 8.816 cfs from the Cottonwood Creek Distribution Surface Sources (Castle Dale) for IRRIGATION.

93-3787 (a45542): Huntington Cleveland Irrigation Co., North Emery Water Users Special Service District propose(s) using 132 ac-ft. from the Trail Mountain Springs (8.5 miles NW of Huntington) for MUNICIPAL: In North Emery Water Users SSD.

Teresa Wilhelmsen, P.E.

State Engineer

Published in the ETV Newspaper on March 18 and 25, 2020.