Novel Coronavirus (COVID–19): Hospital Preparedness

Castleview Hospital Press Release

Castleview Hospital is committed to providing the highest quality care and ensuring the safety of our patients, employees, providers, volunteers and visitors. We are continuing to work closely with Southeast Utah Health Department, the Utah Department of Health and following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to ensure our hospital is prepared with the appropriate plans to detect, protect and respond should anyone in our community contract or be exposed to the novel coronavirus (COVID–19). Additionally, we have readied our facility’s robust emergency operations plan and proactively completed a number of preparation initiatives out of an abundance of caution.

While we have not treated any patients with this virus at our hospital to date, we have taken the following measures to prepare, in accordance with CDC guidelines:

Patients in the Emergency Department, inpatient units, local physician practices and Urgent Care are screened based on their recent travel history and symptoms.

Personal protective equipment is available, including face masks, eye protection and isolation gowns.

Hand hygiene products are easily accessible throughout the facility.

We have several dedicated isolation rooms available, which are currently used and readied for isolation patients.

Importantly, all of the above are standard operating protocols that are in place year-round to help ensure the health and well-being of everyone who enters our hospital.

We want to assure our community that our providers and clinical teams are well-trained and prepared to manage outbreaks of viruses and infectious diseases, including the coronavirus. If you have questions about COVID-19, you can call the Utah Coronavirus Information Line at 1-800-456-7707. For additional information, contact the Southeast Utah Health Department or visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at www.cdc.gov.