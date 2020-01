January 9, 2020

February 13, 2020

March 12, 2020

April 9, 2020

May 14, 2020

June 11, 2020

July 9, 2020

August 13, 2020

September 10, 2020

October 8, 2020

November 12, 2020

December 10, 2020

City Council meeting is held on the 2nd Thursday of each month at 7pm at the City Hall Building.

Published in the ETV Newspaper on January 1 and 8, 2020.