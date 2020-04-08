ORANGEVILLE CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING TO BE HELD AT ORANGEVILLE CITY HALL

Thursday, April 9, 2020

PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that the Orangeville City Council will hold its City Council meeting on the 9th day of April, 2020 at 7:00 pm. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic this meeting will be held virtually.

AGENDA

Opening Ceremonies Prayer, invocation or uplifting thought and Pledge of Allegiance

1. Approval of Bills and Warrants

2. Approval of Minutes of Previous Meeting

3. Terry Sitterud land lord agreement

4. Approve Quit Deed Claim on canal from The Canal company

5. Staff Reports

1. Allen Childs – Zoning Administrator

2. Kim Heiniger – Maintenance and Animal Control

3. Cindy Nielson – City Treasurer

4. Maegan Wilberg – City Recorder

6. Council Member Reports

1. Carole Larsen – Planning & Zoning, Board of Adjustments Historical Committee, Economic Development

2. Carol Stilson – Beautification committee (City Improvements) Beautification- Planters & Decorations, YCC

3. Kirk McQuivey – Parks, Fire Dept., Public Safety, Community Service

4. Tracy Addley- Parks and Recreation, City Clean-up, Cemetery, Main Street improvements

5. Brandon Hoffman – Roads, Water & Sewer, Animal Control

6. Roger Swenson – Mayors Report

In compliance with the ADA, individuals needing special accommodations (including auxiliary communicative aids and services) during the meeting should notify the City Recorder at 748-2651 at least 3 days prior to the meeting.

Anyone wishing to participate in the opening ceremonies with a prayer, invocation or uplifting thought, should notify the City Recorder at least 3 days prior to the meeting.

The undersigned, duly appointed City Recorder, does hereby certify that the above agenda was posted at Orangeville City Hall, faxed to Emery County Progress and placed on the Public Notice Website on April 7, 2020. Was delivered to the Mayor and City Council members on April 8, 2020.

Maegan Wilberg

City Recorder

Published in the ETV Newspaper on April 8, 2020.