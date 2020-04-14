Orangeville City Plans for the Future

Orangeville Days 2019. ETV News stock photo.

By Orangeville City

The Orangeville City Council engaged in a virtual city council meeting on April 9.

During the meeting, council members discussed city business as well as other exciting projects that are upcoming. Council members expressed hope that the COVID-19 pandemic will be over by July 24-25 for the annual city celebration.

The Cottonwood Creek Walking Trail was also discussed in terms of how the project is progressing. Council members agreed that the walking trail will be an asset to Orangeville City once it is complete. Crews are currently working on clearing the trail to move forward and make it accessible to the public once it is finished.

It was also explained during the meeting that the hours at the city office have changed. While the city office is closed to the public until further notice, residents can contact the city between the times of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. at (435) 748-2651.