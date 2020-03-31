Orangeville to Host Fire Truck Light Parade

On Monday afternoon, the Orangeville City Fire Department made an announcement about an upcoming event that will feature proper social distancing measures but hopefully raise some spirits.

This event is the Friday night fire truck light parade. The fire trucks will be driven through town after dark with their lights on. Community members are encouraged to be on the lookout at their windows in order to not miss the fun.

“This will give the kids some excitement during this time of quarantine,” the city shared.