ORDINANCE 2019-04

AN ORDINANCE SETTING THE SCHEDULE FOR THE REGULAR PLANNING COMMISSION MEETINGS FOR THE YEAR 2020
BE IT RESOLVED by the City Council of Wellington City, State of Utah, as follows:
1. That the regular meeting schedule of the Wellington City Planning Commission shall be the first Wednesday of the month as noted below in the meeting dates, and shall begin at 5:30 P.M. at the Wellington City Hall, located at 150 West Main Street, Wellington, Utah. The dates of the meetings are as follows:
January 2, 2020
February 5, 2020
March 4, 2020
April 1, 2020
May 6, 2020
June 3, 2020
July 1, 2020
August 5, 2020
September 2, 2020
October 7, 2020
November 4, 2020
December 2, 2020
2. Any provisions of other ordinances or resolutions in conflict with this resolution are hereby repealed.
3. This Ordinance shall take effect January 1, 2020 and is hereby ordered posted and published in the Sun Advocate by the Wellington City Council.
4. Passed by a unanimous vote of the City Council of Wellington City, Utah at the regularly scheduled meeting of the Council held on the 11th day of December, 2019.
Wellington City Municipal Corporation
By Joan Powell, Mayor
ATTEST:
Glenna Nelson, City Recorder
Published in the ETV Newspaper on December 18, 2019.