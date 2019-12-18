ORDINANCE 2019-06

AN ORDINANCE SETTING THE SCHEDULE FOR THE REGULAR MUNICIPAL BUILDING AUTHORITY MEETINGS FOR THE YEAR 2020

BE IT RESOLVED by the City Council of Wellington City, State of Utah, as follows:

1. That the regular meeting schedule of the Wellington City Municipal Building Authority shall be the second Wednesday of the month as noted below in the meeting dates, and shall begin at 6:00 P.M. at the Wellington City Hall, located at 150 West Main Street, Wellington, Utah. The dates of the meetings are as follows:

January 8, 2020 July 8, 2020

February 12, 2020 August 12, 2020

March 11, 2020 September 9, 2020

April 8, 2020 October 14, 2020

May 13, 2020 November 11, 2020

June 10, 2020 December 9, 2020

2. Any provisions of other ordinances or resolutions in conflict with this resolution are hereby repealed.

3. This Ordinance shall take effect January 1, 2020 and is hereby ordered posted and published in the Sun Advocate by the Wellington City Council.

4. Passed by a unanimous vote of the City Council of Wellington City, Utah at the regularly scheduled meeting of the Council held on the 11th day of December, 2019.

By Joan Powell, Mayor

ATTEST:

Glenna Nelson, City Recorder

Published in the ETV Newspaper on December 18, 2019.