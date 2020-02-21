Outstanding Students Recognized by Carbon School Board

The recognition portion of the Carbon School Board agenda for Wednesday evening’s meeting was chock-full of the district’s local athletes that have accomplished great feats.

The Carbon High School girls’ basketball, drill team, swimming, wrestling and boys’ basketball teams all had members present at the meeting to accept recognition and congratulations from the board for receiving Academic All State and Academic All Region. Many of the teams also accomplished state titles.

The board’s student member, Alexis Chappell, was also commended for being the top senior archer in the state. She finished second in the high school girls’ rank and third overall with her 277 score.

And although he was not in attendance at the meeting, Brandle Colonna was also recognized for his project of a present drive for the Castle Valley Center. For the second year in a row, Colonna visited the school dressed as Santa Claus, asking students what they would like for Christmas.

From there, Colonna collects funds in various ways, such as a GoFundMe account and sponsorships, to buy presents for the students. He then takes the gifts back to the school dressed as Santa once again to distribute them.

It was stated that Colonna does this without expecting any credits or recognition. He simply wishes to ensure that those that attend the school have a happy holiday season.