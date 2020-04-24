Panhandle Oil Field Thanks Medical Professionals in Unique Fashion

As a stop on their journey across the state to thank all that are in the medical field, staff members of Panhandle Oil Field visited Castleview Hospital on Thursday morning to honor all that are staffed there.

This was completed by flying a large American flag from a crane in the parking lot. Members of the community were invited to drive by, honk, take photos from their car and express their own appreciation for all of the healthcare workers that fight to keep all safe.

“We are honored to have Panhandle Oilfield Service in the front parking lot of the hospital with an American flag being flown from a crane. This is their ‘thank you to healthcare workers’. It’s an incredible sight. Thank you Panhandle Oilfield Service! This made our day,” the hospital shared.