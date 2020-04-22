Panhandle Oil Field to Give Back to Castleview Hospital

As many work hard to combat the spread of COVID-19, unique ways to give back have been abundant throughout the community. Panhandle Oil Field has come up with its own unique way to give thanks to the healthcare workers.

Staff members are going across the state to show their appreciation and plan to stop at Castleview Hospital, in the parking lot, to hang a large American flag at 10 a.m. on Thursday morning. This is their way of giving back to the workers and they are requesting that interested citizens attend and honk from their vehicles to show support.

Castleview Hospital is located at 300 North Hospital Drive in Price.