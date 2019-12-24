Panthers Fall in Heartbreaker

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Panthers were on the road on Thursday to play Mount Vernon. It was tight in the first quarter and then both teams found some instant offense in the second. Pinnacle outscored the Patriots 24-17 in the second quarter to lead 32-24 at half.

The Patriots fought their way back in the game in the third and tied it up at 38 with one quarter left. Pinnacle ran out of steam and could not keep up with Mount Vernon down the stretch. The Panthers only managed 13 second half points and fell 47-45.

Jordan Thomas notched a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds while Benjamin Scott led the Panthers with 15 points and four steals. Landon Hardy also reached double-digit scoring with 10.The Panthers shot 47 percent from the field but only hit one three-pointer (1-5). They could not stop Orlando Martinez who had 24 of the Patriots’ 47 points.

Pinnacle (5-7) will head to play Dugway (2-7) on Jan. 3 to resume play after the holiday break.