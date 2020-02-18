Panthers Overcome by Raiders on Senior Night *Photo Gallery*

The Pinnacle Panthers boys’ and girls’ teams welcomed the Whitehorse Raiders to their home court on Thursday evening for a conference game.

Out of the gate in the girls’ matchup, the Lady Raiders took the advantage from the Lady Panthers. They overcame Pinnacle by ten points and ended the first quarter with a 18-8 lead. While the second quarter featured tighter action, the Lady Raiders still had the upper hand and the Lady Panthers conceded, 28-16, to trail 46-24 at the half.

The third and fourth quarters were in favor for the Lady Raiders, who did not let the Lady Panthers gain momentum. The third quarter ended with a 20-5 Raiders advantage and the fourth quarter saw a score of 12-9. The game concluded with the Lady Raiders triumphant, 78-38.

The boys’ contest was a touch closer in combat. Pinnacle worked hard in the first quarter and barely succumbed to Whitehorse by one point, 16-15. The second quarter was more successful for the Panthers as they bested the Raiders 15-13. While the first half of the game left the final score up in the air, the latter half of the game left no question.

The Raiders came back in a big way and did not let up on the Panthers again. They triumphed in both final quarters, 22-12 and 24-18. The game ended with the Raiders winning by 15 points, 75-60.