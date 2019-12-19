Panthers Play on Jazz Home Court

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Pinnacle received the rare opportunity of playing a basketball game in the Vivint Smart Home Arena on Tuesday. It was a fun atmosphere for the matchup against the American Prep WV Eagles. Although the game did not go the Panthers way as they fell 55-39, it was an experience the players will never forget.

The Panthers (5-6) will next take on Mount Vernon (8-1) on the road. Friday’s game marks Pinnacle’s final contest in 2019. Following the break, the Panthers will resume play on Jan. 3.