Panthers Track & Field Vying for Region Title

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

As track and field season begins, excitement is growing around the Panthers’ chances. “I think we have a good shot to win region,” said head coach Mark Stuckenschneider. Pinnacle is loaded with talent, boasting a strong mid-distance runners on both the boys’ and girls’ teams. When talking about the runners, Stuckenschneider added, “I really hope [one of the boys] goes on to [compete in] college.”

The Panthers are also bringing back a good thrower on the girls’ side and will continue to have a strong long jump group. “Expectations are high,” continued Stuckenschneider. One of Pinnacle’s goals is to qualify for the Brigham Young University (BYU) Invitational toward the end of the season. “Qualifying for the invitational is a good indication if you will qualify for state,” added Stuckenschneider.

Shortly after the BYU Invitational, the Region 19 meet will take place. That is the only meet where athletes can qualify for state. The top three or four-place athletes in each event will head to state. The Panthers will have to beat out a strong Whitehorse team in order to achieve their goal of winning the region title.