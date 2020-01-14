Party Express Boasts New Owner, Offerings

Members of the community gave a warm welcome to the new owner of Party Express on Friday afternoon as the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Located on Price City’s Main Street, Party Express is now under the ownership of Kathleen Palmer. The grand re-opening gave Palmer a chance to debut the store’s expansion, which includes a bigger space and the conversion of the business to Party Express – Arts & Crafts.

The business still features items that community members have come to know and love, such as party supplies, planning and rentals. Palmer has extended that to also include paint parties, art and more.

For more information on Party Express and its new offerings, please call (435) 637-3393 or stop by 29 East Main Street in Price.