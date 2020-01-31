Patricia (Pat) Elaine Barton (Jewkes), 80, passed away on January 25, 2020, in Visalia, California. A memorial and celebration of Pat’s life will take place on February 8, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 650 North Lovers Lane, Visalia, California.

Patricia (Pat) Elaine Barton (Jewkes) was born May 16, 1939, in Orangeville, Utah (Emery County), the daughter of Malone R and Elaine (Snow) Jewkes. Pat called Orangeville home until she graduated from South Emery High School in 1957. After high school, she moved to Logan, Utah to attend Utah State University. During her time as a college student, Pat met and then married Kent H Barton (Ferron, Utah) on January 25, 1958. They were sealed for time and eternity in the Manti, Utah, LDS Temple. Following their marriage, they made their home in Ferron, Utah.

Pat and her husband, Kent, moved from Utah to Visalia in June of 1965, with their two young sons. As the years passed two more children (daughters) would be added to the family.

Pat treasured music and singing and played the organ and piano at her church for many years. She was a member of Daughters of Utah Pioneers; she cherished her heritage and enjoyed her many friends in the organization. Pat enjoyed socializing and never shied away from making a friend. She was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother.

Pat is survived by her children, Spencer Barton (Lisa), Marc Barton (Jeanette), Brenda Payne Steffen (Scott), Molly Sampietro (Nick); fifteen grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; her sister, Nancy Van Noy (Loren) and numerous, loving, nieces and nephews.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Malone R and Elaine (Snow) Jewkes; sister Sheila Jewkes; son in law Dirk Payne (Brenda) and her beloved husband, Kent. She left this Earth and was welcomed to her heavenly home on what would have been her sixty-second wedding anniversary with the love of her life.