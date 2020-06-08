Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act Enacted

Press Release

The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Flexibility Act was signed into law last week providing small business owners more time to apply for loan forgiveness. This will affect over 4.5 million small businesses whose loans total more than $500 billion according to a joint statement from SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin.

“This bill will provide businesses with more time and flexibility to keep their employees on the payroll and ensure their continued operations as we safely reopen our country. We look forward to getting the American people back to work as quickly as possible,” Carranza and Mnuchin said.

“This will extend the covered period for loan forgiveness from eight to 24 weeks after loans were disbursed, so small business owners can keep their employees paid. It also gives more flexibility in how the funds are used.” said SBA Utah District Director Marla Trollan.

New Paycheck Protection Program numbers were also announced for Utah. “In Utah, 48,572 loans have been approved valued at more than $5.2 billion,” Trollan said.

Upcoming Procedures Under the New PPP Flexibility Act:

SBA, in consultation with Treasury, will promptly issue rules and guidance, a modified borrower application form, and a modified loan forgiveness application implementing these legislative amendments to the PPP. These modifications will implement the following important changes: