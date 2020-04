Mr. Kitty is around 1 year old, white and tabby, male. He does suffer with some anxiety with change. Mr. Kitty is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. He is not a fan of other cats or dogs, and would do best in a home with older children. Mr. Kittys’ adoption fee has already been paid!

For more information please contact Carbon Cat Rescue at at (435) 820-2704 or on Facebook.