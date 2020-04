Reece is a 3 year old, calico, female. She like pets on her terms, and has a not so secret addiction to dairy. She loves to be an indoor outdoor cat. Reece is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped. Would do best in a home with older children 10+. Reece’s adoption fee has been covered!

For more information please contact Carbon Cat Rescue at (435) 820-2704 or on Facebook.