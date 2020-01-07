Phillip (Phil) D Petersen, 57, died January 3, 2020 at his home in Salt Lake City following an intense battle with pancreatic cancer.

Phil was born on April 14, 1962, in Provo, Utah, to parents Delbert and Phyllis Petersen. After graduating from Orem High School in 1980, he went on to receive degrees in Business from CEU and USU. Phil married Karen Bunnell Petersen in 1984, and they went on to have three wonderful children in their 21 years together. Phil was a gifted singer, artist, chef, and actor. He specialized in turning ingredients from a near-empty fridge into a gourmet meal at random, late hours of the night, and loved cooking his children’s favorites. He spent many of his last days painting, and was singing in bed til the end.

Phil was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his three children, Kaitlin (Westley) Higdon, Quinn (Becca) Petersen, and Anne Petersen, his two grandsons, Elliot and Jude Petersen, his four sisters, Connie (Paul) Snow, Diane (Cam) Williams, Debbie (David) Donaldson, and Racquel (David) DeGraw, as well as many nieces, nephews, and other family members. He is also survived by his partner, Johnii, and countless friends who became family along the way.

Phil did not want a memorial or funeral, but a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a cancer charity of your choice.