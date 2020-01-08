Piano Workshop and World Premiere Performance; Call for Musicians and Music Lovers

By Liz Bryner

The USU Eastern music department is excited to offer an exceptional opportunity for the community on Jan. 22.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage in Utah, and USU President Noelle E. Cockett has declared the 2019-20 school year to be “The Year of the Woman.” In conjunction with this, the piano faculty received a grant to present a concert of piano works by female composers in Logan and Price.

This concert will feature a world-premiere of a duo by Minneapolis composer Wynn-Anne Rossi. She will be present at the concert, which will feature outstanding pianists from USU Logan’s piano faculty. They will be playing on USUE’s newly acquired Steinway D Concert Grand Piano in the Geary Events Center. The concert will also be complemented by a sculpture walk with works by Myles Howell and Ryoichi Suzuki, as well as real-time illustration during the performance by artist Chuck Landvatter.

In addition, members of the Logan piano faculty, including Dr. Cahill Smith and Kevin Olson, will be offering a master class on piano technique before the concert at 4 p.m. All interested community members may attend the piano master class and learn from their extensive experience how to wield the power of the instrument through improved technique and interpretation.

In addition, several serious piano students will be selected to play for the piano faculty in a master class setting. If you would like to be considered for this opportunity, you may audition on Friday, Jan. 17 at 3:30 p.m. in USUE’s Central Instruction Building, Room 120. Community members and music students from local schools and private music instructors are all invited to attend and are encouraged to take advantage of this unique opportunity.