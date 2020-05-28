Pickleball Gains Traction in Carbon, Emery Counties

Those looking to enjoy outdoor activities while still practicing social distancing have been found at the Price City pickleball courts as the weather improves and summer approaches. While many players are seasoned veterans in the sport, others are using this unique time to try the sport for the first time.

On Tuesday evening, the pickleball courts in Price City were used to host free, introductory lessons for the sports The courts, which are located at the city’s tennis courts near Washington Park, were full with those wishing to learn the sport and advance their skills. Paddles were provided to all of those that wished to participate.

Pickleball is widely known as one of the fastest-growing sports in the nation. In addition to the courts in Price City, there are also courts in Castle Dale at the Emery County Recreation Complex. Members of the community are welcome to utilize the courts, which are currently open despite the pandemic, in both counties. However, social distancing should still be practiced as much as possible.