Pinnacle Falls to Wayne in State Playoff Game *Photo Gallery*

The Pinnacle Panthers welcomed the Wayne Badgers to their home court on Saturday afternoon for a playoff game as a part of the 2020 UHSAA Boys’ 1A State Basketball Tournament.

Wayne took the lead in the first quarter, blocking the Panthers over and over again, ending the quarter with a 15-5 lead. Pinnacle fought back in the second quarter and was able to outscore its opponents by two points, 13-11. However, that would be the only leading quarter for the Panthers during the game.

The Badgers took the momentum back from the Panthers in the third quarter, outscoring the hosting team 17-13. The fourth quarter saw the most scoring of the game, with both teams fighting hard to gain the upper hand. The quarter ended at 28-25 with the Badgers in the lead once again, ending the game at 71-56 with the win going to Wayne.

This improves Wayne’s record to 6-16. Next, Wayne will take on Manila to continue the tournament on Wednesday.