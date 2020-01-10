Pinnacle Panthers Continue to Fight Through Season

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Diamond Ranch Academy’s Diamondbacks welcomed the Pinnacle Panthers to their home court on Tuesday for a non-conference matchup. Pinnacle stumbled through the first quarter, ending at 11-6 with the Diamondbacks in the lead.

This early disadvantage was a blow for the Panthers, who did not come out on top throughout the course of the game. The second quarter ended at 18-14. The third and fourth quarters were tighter competitions, with the Panthers pushing back harder. However, the Diamondbacks used their early momentum to their advantage and stayed on top with 12-10 and 12-11 scores, respectively.

Following this loss, the Panthers then traveled to Hildale to take on the Water Canyon Wildcats, hoping to take back a victory. Competition began hot and close with both teams giving their all. The first quarter ended with the Wildcats on top, 19-14.

Pinnacle was not ready to lie down and accept another defeat. They pushed back in the second quarter and were able to end in a tie, 20-20. The third quarter saw the Wildcats once more on top at 30-24. The fourth quarter was the Panthers’ last chance to defeat the Wildcats, prompting them to dive in headfirst. The were able to best the Wildcats 25-12, ending the game on top with a final score of 83-81.

Up next, the Green River Pirates will travel to the Panthers’ home court on Jan. 14 for a match-up.