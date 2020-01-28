Pinnacle Panthers Travel to Montezuma Creek, Monument Valley

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Competition was tight on Friday afternoon as Montezuma Creek welcomed Pinnacle High School to its home court for a conference match-up. The first and second quarters were nail-biters with close scoring as both teams gave their all.

Both quarters saw Whitehorse with the advantage, ending with 16-13 and 25-22, respectively. The third quarter saw Montezuma Creek pushing back a bit harder and cracking down on Pinnacle defensively, ending with them once again on top at 16-10. Finally, the fourth quarter was the tightest of them all, barely ending with Whitehorse on top for the fourth time at 17-16. Whitehorse took the win with a final score of 74-61.

The Panthers then traveled to Monument Valley on Saturday to take on the Cougars with hopes of notching a win. Ready for the competition, Pinnacle began hot and took the advantage in the first quarter, 18-16. Seeing their gumption, the Cougars fought back in the second quarter and triumphed over the Panthers 24-18 to take a 40-36 lead at the break.

The third and fourth quarters saw a lot of back and fourth. However, the Panthers were ready for a win and scored over the Cougars in both quarters at 17-10 and a tight 12-11. These scores ended the game with the Panthers earning the narrow win, 65-61.

Tuesday, Feb. 4 will give the Panthers a chance to exact revenge on their rivals, the Green River Pirates, for their previous victory over Pinnacle. The game is slated for 5:30 p.m. in Green River.