Pinnacle Prevails in Panther Classic

Pinnacle hosted the Panther Classic Tournament over the weekend, which included four games in two days.

The Panthers played Dugway on Friday and pulled ahead with a big second quarter. Pinnacle outscored Dugway 21-9 in the period and led 37-20 at half. The Panthers went on to win big, 69-48.

Benjamin Scott had 22 points, followed by Landen Hardy with 16 and Jordan Thomas with 14. Hardy also had a team-high four steals while Mikey Vigil grabbed three.

Later in the day, Pinnacle played a close match with Freedom Prep. The Panthers were up 27-22 at halftime. Things remained close until the Panthers pulled away late to secure the victory, 61-52.

Scott and Thomas again reached double figures with 18 and 17 points, respectively. Scott added on 13 rebounds and four steals for a double-double. Pinnacle shot an impressive 56 percent from the floor.

On Saturday, Pinnacle faced off against Merit College Prep Academy (MCPA). The Panthers struggled in the opening half and trailed 22-13 at the midway point. Pinnacle made a surge in the third quarter with 15 points to tie the game at 28. The Panthers ran out of steam, though and lost 43-36. Again, Scott was the Panthers’ leader with 11 points, five rebounds and three steals.

The tournament finale featured a rematch between Pinnacle and MCPA. The Panthers grabbed a lead early in this one, 17-12. They remained in front the rest of the contest to improve to 3-1 in the tourney with a final score of 48-39.

Thomas had his best game of the season with 20 points and eight rebounds. Scott also had eight rebounds to go along with five steals and three assists.

Pinnacle (5-5) will face American Prep (2-4) in the Vivint Smart Home Arena on Tuesday. Then, the Panthers will take on Mount Vernon (7-1) on the road before the holiday break.