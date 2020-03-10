Pirates Eye Region Golf Title

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Green River golf is taking aim with a new season fast approaching. The Pirates are part of a small region in which Pinnacle is the only competition.

Green River is coming off a successful season and is hoping continue to improve. This year, the Pirates expect to have a good team. They will look to capture the Region 19 title and compete well in state.

First up for the Pirates is a competition on March 19 in Richfield. The team will return to its home turf for a matchup on March 27. Going into April, the Pirates will make their way to Price to compete on the Carbon course. The team will then play at Rose Park on April 23 before wrapping up the region competition at Millsite on April 30.