Pirates Victorious Once Again Over Rival Pirates

ETV News stock photo by Stephanie Olsen

The Pinnacle Panthers traveled to Green River on Tuesday to once again take on their rivals, the Pirates. Both the boys and girls teams faced-off.

The Lady Pirates brought their A-game and did not let up. The first three quarters flew by without the Lady Panthers able to gain traction. The first quarter went to the Lady Pirates, 19-7. The second and third followed in largely the same fashion with the Lady Pirates in favor with 18-6 and 14-3.

Though the Lady Panthers had been blocked many times throughout the game, they gave a final push back in the fourth quarter and were finally successful in scoring in the double digits, though the Lady Pirates still earned the advantage at 21-13. The game concluded with the Lady Pirates victorious, 72-39.

The boys’ game was a bit tighter in action. The competition began with the Pirates triumphing over the Panthers by two points, 15-13. The second quarter was more of a slaying with the Pirates giving their all and ending on top at 19-6.

The third and fourth quarters ended similarly with scores of 29-22, Pirates in the lead, and 22-15 as the Panthers finally came out over the Pirates. Though they ended one quarter with an advantage, the Panthers ultimately fell to their rivals once more with a final score of 78-63.