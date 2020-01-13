Pirates Welcome Whitehorse Raiders to Green River

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Both Green River basketball teams welcomed the Whitehorse Raiders on Friday for conference games.

The Lady Pirates faltered in their match-up, unable to gain momentum. The Raiders had the upper-hand in each quarter with scores of 12-4, 23-8, 18-15 and 14-8. The game ended with the Raiders dominating the Lady Pirates at 67-35. Junior Talynn Lovato led the Lady Pirates with 18 points.

The next game of the day featured the boy’s teams. Though the matchup was tight the entire time, the Pirates were more successful in earning top points. The first quarter saw the Raiders on top at 19-17. However, the Pirates pushed back in the second quarter and ended on top at 19-14.

The third quarter also found the Pirates at the top at 21-12. The Raiders then fought back in the fourth quarter, hoping for a chance at redemption. They were successful in coming out on top of the Pirates, 15-12. This small victory was not enough to save the game for the Raiders, however, as the Pirates won 69-60.

Both the Green River Pirates and the Green River Lady Pirates are tightening up their play as they gear up to travel to Pinnacle High School on Tuesday to take on their rivals. The games are slated to begin at 5:30 p.m. for the girls and 7 p.m. for the boys.