PLC Views Presentation on Helium Potential in Emery County

By Julie Johansen

Tyler Wiseman, a geological representative from the State Institutional Trust Lands Administration (SITLA), presented a slideshow entitled “Helium Potential in Emery County” to the Public Lands Council on Tuesday. The slides told the history of helium and why it is important.

Helium is isolated from uranium bearing rock. It is the coldest gas (-485 degrees before it liquifies) and has medical, technological and aeronautical uses. It is used in MRIs as well as for asthma and lung disease treatments. It is found in fiber cables, weather balloons, leak detections and missile guiding systems.

Helium was discovered in Kansas in 1903 but many mid-continent fields are depleted. Wiseman noted that Emery County has moderated depth and medium concentrations fields. Global demand for helium is outstripping production, so helium prices will be high.

There are two fields in Emery County, including Temple Spirit and Bow Knot Prospects, that companies are exploring for mining.