Poet Laureate Coming to Rio Theater

Helper City is excited to host an evening of poetry with Utah State Poet Laureate Paisley Rekdal on March 11. This reading is sponsored by the Utah Division of Arts & Museums, Helper City, Carbon Print and Design, and local poet Nancy Takacs.

This is an effort to expand Helper’s artistic footprint and expose the community to the literary arts. Helper is fortunate to be home to amazing artists and believes it is equally important to celebrate other artistic genres and provide the community opportunities to experience those as well.

Rekdal will share her work with the community at 6:30 p.m. at the Rio Theater, located on Helper’s historic Main Street.

The Utah Poet Laureate is a Governor-appointed advocate for literature and the arts. As part of her duties, Rekdal presents in communities, schools, libraries and public events. She is the author of a book of essays as well as five books of poetry and currently teaches at the University of Utah.

Along with her reading, Rekdal will visit Helper Middle School to discuss opportunities as a professional writer, along with creative writing exercises.

Helper City is honored to provide this opportunity to students, Helper and surrounding communities. Please join us for an evening of poetry beginning at 6:30 p.m. at 210 South Main St. in Helper.