Postponed Gatherings Due to COVID-19 Discussed at Green River Potluck Meeting

On Thursday, the Green River community and business leaders assembled to reboot their monthly potluck meeting.

During the meeting, leaders discussed upcoming events scheduled in Green River, including events that have to be postponed due to the Governor’s recommendation to cancel all gatherings of 100 people or more due to COVID-19.

The postponed events thus far include the Green River UTV Utah event that was set to happen on March 14. The future date for this event is currently unknown. The Rock and Mineral Festival, that was scheduled for March 27-29, has also been postponed. The future date for this event is unknown but event organizers are hoping to schedule it for sometime in October. Among events being cancelled is also the SBDC Social Media Facebook Training that was to happen on March 17. The future date for this event is unknown.

The events that are to continue are smaller gatherings, including the shooters clinic to place on March 14 at 10 a.m. at the Green River Shooting Range. This event is for beginners and those without a gun of their own. There is a $10 fee to help provide ammunition. On March 18 at the Epicenter from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., there will be a Canal Commons Design Session to discuss the upcoming designs for the new planned housing development coming to Green River Avenue: Canal Commons. They are asking for the community’s input on the project.

Also discussed was the natural gas pipeline being brought to Green River. The gas line will extend from Greentown Gas Processing Facility to Green River’s Gate Station. This project will be complete around December of 2021.

Additional potluck meetings will be held on the second Thursday of each month. Contact Maria Sykes at (435) 564-3330 for times of the upcoming meetings.