Press Release

Would you like to help solve the opioid crisis in Carbon County? It will “take a village.” The local faith-based coalition is looking for a fundraising chairperson to supplement legislative money for a transition house in Carbon County. If you have vision and energy, call us.

Jana Abrams, (435) 820-6968. Tiffany Bloomer, (435) 749-9944. Sandra Brown, (435) 979-9610. Liz Ferguson, (435) 888-6648. Jeanette Lloyd, (435) 630-1137.