Prehistoric Museum, USU Eastern Presents Free Admission on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Prehistoric Museum Press Release

The Prehistoric Museum covered a lot of prehistoric time in 2019, starting with the addition of a group of 500-million-year-old fossil animals from western Utah. Recent field work allowed us to collect fossil animals for a 300-million-year-old Carboniferous ocean diorama. We have added the earliest known dinosaur Coelophysis from the Triassic period. This 200-million-year-old dinosaur tells the story of early dinosaur evolution. Forensic exhibitions now give new insight into our Jurassic “dino-sores.” We have also added several new exhibitions and artifacts to the archaeology hall all the way up to 1776 with the arrival of the Spanish in Utah.

So, come celebrate the achievements of this past year by walking back in time through these amazing collections of fossil and artifacts from Utah’s past.

The Utah State University Eastern Prehistoric Museum features fossils and artifacts from Utah. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.