Priam Morris Young, age 61, returned home to his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, March 4th, 2020, surrounded by family after a valiant battle with cancer. May he Rest In Peace.

Proceeded in death by his parents Farnum and Nona Young.

He leaves behind his sweetheart Debbie Averett, his five children, Trinity, Keerston, Zachary, Wyatt Young, and Brittney Keisel, his grandchildren, Tyrell, Alyssa, Alexis, Mckyliee, Ethan, Hayden, Kyler Daxton, Frankie, Anthony, Kyland, Stockton, and Dante, his brother, and sisters Lamont and Fawna Young.

He will be missed dearly. We invite you to join us for a viewing Monday evening, March 9 from 6-8 p.m. and Tuesday morning 9:30-10:30, followed by the funeral at 11.

The services will be held at 461 N. 300 W. Mount Pleasant North Stake Center. Burial at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Online condolences at rasmussenmortuary.com