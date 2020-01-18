Price City Art Gallery Welcomes New Artist

Price City Press Release

Beginning Jan. 3 and running through Feb. 28, the Price City Art Gallery is featuring a new artist.

Beginning artist Nicole Lee is a Carbon County native that works primarily with acrylic paints and has the broad ability to do anything she sets her mind to. She has several pieces on display on the second floor of Price City Hall, located at 185 East Main Street. Hours to view the display are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Also showing is the photography from USU Eastern’s photography class. Those pieces will be on display through May.

Local artists who would like to feature their work in the Price City Gallery should send an e-mail request to terryw@priceutah.com and include a few photos of their work.