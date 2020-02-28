Price City Clean-Up Week Suspended for 2020

Price City Press Release

For many years, Price City has conducted a spring clean-up week in an effort to help and encourage residents to remove unsightly debris from their property and help beautify the city.

However, the clean-up week is far from “free.” City officials have gone through a careful cost-benefit analysis and have determined that, at the present time, the nearly $124,000 used for the clean-up will be better spent addressing more serious and needful road infrastructure issues. Therefore, the city will not conduct a clean up week this year.

City officials will re-evaluate a city-wide clean-up week in the future.