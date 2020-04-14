Price City Council Conducts City Business Under Unusual Circumstances

Last week’s Price City Council meeting was not cancelled or postponed; it took place as scheduled, just not the usual way. The meeting was will held at 5:30 p.m. and while there there were only three people physically present in the council chambers, the entire council was still present through a group phone call. The only three people present in the room were Price City Mayor Mike Kourianos, City Manager Nick Tatton and City Recorder Sherrie Gordon. The trio let by example and practiced correct social distancing precautions.

The first agenda item for the meeting was announced by council member Terry Willis. She took the time to review the Governor’s and Southern Utah Health Department’s guidelines regarding COVID-19 during the Easter weekend. As a brief overview, the council members hoped people would stay home and continue to stay safe by practicing social distancing. The comment was made that the community has done a great job with social distancing thus far.

Before the meeting ended, it was time to draw a name from Price City employees for the quarterly prize for safe practices in the work place. Tatton outlined the safety program ahead of Mayor Kourianos selecting a name. The name he pulled was Linda Allred. As the mayor congratulated Allred, he then thanked all city employees for their continued efforts of work safety.