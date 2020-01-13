Price City Council Supports Grad Spec Celebration

The Price City Council heard of changes to this year’s Graduation Spectacular during a council meeting on Wednesday evening.

This year, the celebration will have some new features. One of the main changes is that the festivities will be hosted at USU Eastern for the first time since its inception. Event organizers aim to make the event not only fun for high school students, but community focused as well. It welcomes all high school students for an evening of fun and entertainment in a safe, welcoming environment.

Following an explanation of the changes, event organizers requested a donation from the city to support the graduation festivities. Ultimately, the request for a $500 sponsorship was approved.

To conclude the meeting, there was a quarterly drawing for safety incentives. This drawing includes the names of city employees who have demonstrated exceptional safety practices in the workplace. The winner was announced as Kathy Sherman and she will receive a prize for her efforts.