Price City Council Welcomes Familiar Faces for Another Term

On Monday afternoon, the Price City Council met to swear in the “newest” members for new terms. Mayor Mike Kourianos welcomed everyone to the ceremony and thanked those who attended. He then welcomed Judge George Harmond to the podium before inviting Rick Davis and Layne Miller to join him.

Davis and Miller both raised their right hands and took the oath of office for another next term. The mayor thanked both men for being dedicated and giving their time to the city and the rest of those serving on the city council.

These two familiar faces then were given time to say a few words. Both Miller and Davis thanked all those in the room and mentioned how grateful they are for the work they’ve done with their fellow council members.

After the meeting adjourned, all those present were invited into the foyer for refreshments.