Price City Fire Department Promotes First Female Captain

The Price City Fire Department recently announced that Janarie Cammans received a promotion, pushing her ranking up to captain. This is a special promotion,as Cammans has the distinction of being the first female captain in the history of the Price Fire Department.

Fire Chief Fitzgerald Petersen remarked that he is very proud of Cammans, especially due to her being selected by her peers. The department stated that they become better through their members.

“Please join us in congratulating her on this accomplishment,” the fire department shared.