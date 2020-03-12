Price City Imposes Limits on Events, Services to Protect Public Health

An early morning presentation on Wednesday with the Southeast Utah Health Department and Price City officials resulted in the implementation of certain restrictions for city events and departments. Resulting from the coronavirus (COVID-19), Price City officials made the decision to limit events and some services for the foreseeable future.

“We are doing this with an abundance of caution,” Price City councilwoman Terry Willis said.

While there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Southeastern Utah, city officials and employees are leaning on the expertise of the Southeast Utah Health Department and the director’s suggestion to limit social gatherings.

“Being proactive is what is going to help our communities the most,” said Bradon Bradford, the director of the health department.

Events that are cancelled effective immediately include Thursday’s Culture Connection and Music, Meals and Mingle. Saturday’s Green Eggs and Ham Breakfast as well as the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade have also been cancelled. All city-hosted events will be cancelled until further notice.

In addition to events, gatherings at the Price City Hall, including meetings in board rooms and events at the auditorium, are suspended until further notice.

The decision was also made by department leaders that the Price City Library and Desert Wave Pool will be closed to the public until further notice for the safety of employees and residents. The safety and livelihoods of the employees were stressed with city officials agreeing to keep the employees working during the closures.